MAI Capital Management Has $511,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

