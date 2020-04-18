MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

