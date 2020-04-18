MAI Capital Management Raises Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Plains GP worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,971,000 after buying an additional 1,413,676 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 930,538 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

