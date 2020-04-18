MAI Capital Management Acquires 72 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

