Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

