Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,947,000 after buying an additional 276,433 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $103.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

