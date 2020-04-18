MAI Capital Management Sells 299 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,883,000 after acquiring an additional 223,583 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.59.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

