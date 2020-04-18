MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

