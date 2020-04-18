Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.