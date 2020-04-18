MAI Capital Management Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after buying an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $43,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.