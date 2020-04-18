MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $144.98 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

