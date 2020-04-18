465 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.07.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $568.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $16,792,388. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

