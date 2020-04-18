GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.95, 110,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,974,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Specifically, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GME shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

The stock has a market cap of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

