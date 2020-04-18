Nwam LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $141.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

