HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

