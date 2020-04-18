Nwam LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $401.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.49 and a 200-day moving average of $387.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.