Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

