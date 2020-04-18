Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 493.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

IR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

