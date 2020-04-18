Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 147,862 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,857,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $86.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

