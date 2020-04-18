Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 208.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,185 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $115,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after purchasing an additional 105,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

