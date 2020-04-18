Nwam LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 897,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

