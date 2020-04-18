Nwam LLC Sells 513 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

