Nwam LLC Sells 371 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $50.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

