Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.