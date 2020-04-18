Bailard Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

