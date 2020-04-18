Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

APLE stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

