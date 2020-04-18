Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $40.01 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.