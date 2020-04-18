Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,669 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.