Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

