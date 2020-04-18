Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,351 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.9% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $195.96 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,643 shares of company stock worth $1,532,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

