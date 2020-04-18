Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWE stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

