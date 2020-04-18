Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 286 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

