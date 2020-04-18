Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,508,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Lennar by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $22,093,600. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

LEN stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

