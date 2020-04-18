Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

