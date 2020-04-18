Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,480,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,756,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

O opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

