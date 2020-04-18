Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $88,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

