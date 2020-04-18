Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510,189 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 1,314,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

AIG opened at $24.50 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

