Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

