Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

