Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 117,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

