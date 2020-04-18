Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.