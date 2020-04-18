U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

