Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,027 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,342,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.