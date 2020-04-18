Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,775 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $685,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.