Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

