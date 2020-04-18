6 Meridian Takes $267,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.09% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,768,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $773,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.