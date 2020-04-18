Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 9,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 185,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Hershey stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

