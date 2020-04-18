Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,243 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,121. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $270.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $272.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

