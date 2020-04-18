Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,285 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

