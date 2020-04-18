Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 224,246 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $193,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

